OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland’s restaurants and businesses are ready to welcome Memorial Day weekend tourists and kick off the summer season. But officials say visitors should make their safety a priority and pack their patience this weekend.

“I mean everybody’s excited,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “You can actually see the smiles on everybody’s faces this year and we’re happy to welcome people back.”

Meehan reminded visitors to put their safety first, whether it’s on the roads or in the water. Lifeguards won’t be posted for the season until 10 a.m. Saturday. They will remain on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Labor Day.

“All the restrictions have been removed here outside on the boardwalk and in our businesses so you have plenty opportunity to enjoy yourself,” he added.

Ocean City does not have any mask mandate inside businesses or outdoors.

“So, you know, be safe while you’re here and have a little patience,” Meehan added. “We’re still short on help here in Ocean City so our businesses are doing everything they can, but have a little patience show a little kindness. They’re going to do everything they can to give you the best service possible.”

Officials are expected roadways to be crowded and are asking drivers to be responsible while on the roads. Travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic numbers this weekend.

Gov. Larry Hogan joined Meehan at a ceremony at the beach to kick off the 2021 summer season Friday morning.

More than 700,000 Marylanders are expected to get out of town that’s up 53 percent compared to this time last year.

One in four people said they plan on traveling. More than 34 million people nationwide plan on hitting the road this weekend and another 2 and a half million will fly.