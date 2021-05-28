COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
Filed Under:assault, Crime, Local News, Ocean City Police

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ)– Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault.

It happened near 130th street.

READ MORE: Mohammed Choudhury Named New Maryland State Schools Superintendent

Police say three victims have been taken to local hospitals.

No other details are available at this time.

MORE NEWS: 517 More COVID Deaths Added To Maryland's Total After They Were Previously Miscoded

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.