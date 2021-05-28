OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ)– Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault.
It happened near 130th street.
The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of 130th Street. Three victims have been flown out to local area hospitals as a result. This is still an active investigation. We will provide updates as they become available. #YourOCMDPD pic.twitter.com/dzndITP0y8
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) May 28, 2021
Police say three victims have been taken to local hospitals.
Police say three victims have been taken to local hospitals.

No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.