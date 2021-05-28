OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Get your shot, then take a shot?
Seacrets Jamaica USA, a popular Ocean City bar and restaurant, is hosting a Maryland Go Vax event Friday afternoon.
From noon to 2 p.m. they are offering free, walk-up coronavirus vaccinations in front of the distillery.
During a ceremony to open the 2021 summer season, Gov. Larry Hogan said the event is to encourage Memorial Day beachgoers to get the shot.
"Right after this I'm heading to Seacrets," Hogan said to chuckles from the audience. "You know I've done shots at Seacrets before, but this is a different kind of shot today."
Anyone who gets the vaccine will get a voucher for discounts on drinks and food or merchandise.
It is the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine being offered.
The event is located at 117 49th Street.