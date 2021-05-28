COVID LATEST
More Than 2.85M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.4% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
Maryland Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Will Be On The Cooler Side, Rain Expected
If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors this Memorial Day weekend, you may have to rethink those plans, if you're staying in Maryland.
Maryland Weather: Strong Storms Expected To Move In To Baltimore Area
Rain and strong storms are moving into the Baltimore area Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Stream The Charles Schwab Challenge
Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.
WATCH: Bill Cowher On Coaching Pittsburgh Steelers & Book 'Heart And Steel': 'I Reveal A Lot More Than I Ever Have'
The Super Bowl champion talks with us about his time as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, becoming a Hall of Famer and his new book.
Orioles Fans Rip New 'Local Market' Hat, New Era Appears To Have Pulled From Website
The New Era cap company released a new series of "Local Market" hats meant to highlight historical connections to each team's city. Orioles fans, along with many across the league, were not here for it.
Cease, Mercedes Lift White Sox Over Slumping Orioles 5-1
Dylan Cease struck out 10, Yermín Mercedes homered and drove in three, and the Chicago White Sox handed the Baltimore Orioles their 10th straight loss, 5-1 on Thursday night.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
A look at the latest weather forecast for Baltimore, Maryland
5 hours ago
Friday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Meg McNamara
Cooler with a chance for showers in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 70's.
10 hours ago
Weather Stories
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
WATCH: Taye Diggs On The CW's 'All American,' 'Rent,' 'The Best Man'
The actor talks with us about the growth of The CW's "All American" and his career-changing roles in "The Best Man" and "Rent" on Broadway.
'Whoever Is Watching This, They're Going To Get A Thrill': Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Ernie Francis Jr. Discuss Superstar Racing Experience
The Superstar Racing Experience inaugural season begins on June 12 at Stafford Speedway.
'Rugrats' Voice Actors E.G. Daily And Cheryl Chase Call New Animation Style 'Brilliant': 'Every Time They Would Show Us We Would Just Gasp''
In the words of Chuckie Finster, "Looks like a giant step to me" as the 90's classic Rugrats returns with all-new episodes and a slick modern animation style on Paramount+.
WATCH: Caroline D'Amore Discusses 'Surreal' MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Experience & Pizza Girl Business
The Los Angeles native discusses what it was like to join the cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" and her new line of sauce.
SEC Football: CBS Sports Announces 2021 Schedule Including Alabama At Florida On September 18
The SEC on CBS kicks off on September 18 with an SEC Championship game rematch between the Crimson Tide and Gators.
Mayweather Vs. Paul: Showtime Sports Announces Broadcast Team For June 6 Event
The network announced its plans for the broadcast of the pay-per-view exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul.
Maryland Traffic: Delays Reported Along Bay Bridge As People Head To The Beach For Memorial Day Weekend
Marylanders are hitting the road early ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
Transportation Officials Urging Drivers To Be Responsible This Memorial Day Weekend
More than 700,000 Marylanders are gearing up to hit the road this Memorial Day Weekend, a 53 percent increase from this time last year. For some, this might be their first long-distance trip since the pandemic started.
Contests
Vote For WJZ's Rick Ritter As Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Best Of
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
