ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the graduates at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony Friday.
The event is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. Harris was the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.READ MORE: Senate Vote On Jan. 6 Panel Expected Amid GOP Opposition
Of the 1,084 graduates in the Class of 2021, 306 are women. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.READ MORE: Ocean City Maryland Welcomes Memorial Day Tourists, But Officials Say Be Safe, Pack Patience
The academy is holding its commissioning ceremony in person this year. Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: 2 Charged In Ocean City Quadruple Stabbing, Police Say Stemmed From Fight At House Party