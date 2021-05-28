COVID LATESTMore Than 2.85M Marylanders Fully Vaccines, 69.4% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By Paul Gessler
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the graduates at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony Friday.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – MAY 28: The Navy Blue Angels flyover the U.S. Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the Naval Academy on May 28, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. The graduating class of 1,084 will be commissioned as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The event is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. Harris was the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.

Of the 1,084 graduates in the Class of 2021, 306 are women. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The academy is holding its commissioning ceremony in person this year. Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.

Paul Gessler