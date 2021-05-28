BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles ‘ match against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather in the windy city, the White Sox announced.
You can catch the game as a straight doubleheader at 2:10 p.m. Eastern time. The White Sox said in it's announcement that both teams can add a 27th player for the twinbill.
The second game will start 30-45 minutes after the first.
