BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot in the stomach multiple times Friday night, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Stirling Street in east Baltimore shortly after midnight for a shooting. They said shortly after, a shooting victim walked into a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived at the hospital.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call BPD Homicide at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.