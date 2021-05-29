BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore pools are ready for summer as Recreation and Parks moves into Phase 2 reopening Saturday, in which city pools and more rec centers return.
Starting Saturday, these 11 pools will be open until September 6.
- Patterson Park Pool
- Riverside Park Pool
- Roosevelt Park Pool
- Clifton Park Pool
- Ambrose Kennedy Pool
- C.C. Jackson Pool
- Farring-Baybrook Pool
- Oliver/John C. Murdock Pool
- O’Donnell Pool
- William McAbee Pool
- Callowhill Aquatic Center (open for programs only, no open swim sessions)
- Middle Branch Aquatic Center
- Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center
The “Big Splash” reopening event scheduled for Saturday was postponed. It will now take place Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Roosevelt Park Pool.
“The summer season is prime time for us here at BCRP,” said executive director Reginald Moore. “This year we get to bring back exciting outdoor programs, various summer camp options, events and opportunities every resident can enjoy. We are thankful to be able to modify our services while still providing the summer options our customers love and depend on.”