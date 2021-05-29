BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Beltsville pimp was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison by a U.S. District Court Judge Friday for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
According to Kamal Dorchy's plea agreement, Dorchy trafficked three victims, including a 17-year-old girl, for prostitution. Dorchy posted prostitution advertisements on the internet from September 2016 to July 2017.
Dorchy told investigators he met the 17-year-old at a strip club, and that he didn't know the girl was 17 at the time. Dorchy reportedly arranged "dates" for the girl online.
Dorchy also operated out of a massage business. A victim told investigators she was hired as a host by Dorchy, and later did "prostitution dates" at the business.
The 46-year-old will have to register as a sex offender and will have 15 years of supervised release after serving his sentence.