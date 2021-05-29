COVID LATESTMore Than 2.88M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.6% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 185 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths Saturday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.

More than 2.88 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.61%.

Hospitalizations went down by 22, now at 375 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 281 are in acute care and 94 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 459,528 total confirmed cases and 9,387 deaths.

There are 2,886,013 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,092,513 doses so far. Of those 3,206,500 are first doses with 19,533 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,652,455 second doses, 29,962 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 233,558 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,963 in the last day.

The state reports 69.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,998 (210) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,750 (631) 15*
Baltimore 65,589 (1,616) 41*
Baltimore City 52,820 (1,198) 24*
Calvert 4,215 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,341 (29) 0*
Carroll 9,475 (246) 6*
Cecil 6,297 (148) 2*
Charles 10,854 (207) 2*
Dorchester 2,827 (63) 1*
Frederick 19,758 (328) 10*
Garrett 2,033 (64) 1*
Harford 16,555 (287) 5*
Howard 19,201 (243) 7*
Kent 1,348 (49) 2*
Montgomery 70,806 (1,552) 50*
Prince George’s 84,990 (1,533) 38*
Queen Anne’s 2,996 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,018 (130) 0*
Somerset 2,610 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,156 (43) 0*
Washington 14,574 (323) 4*
Wicomico 7,673 (171) 0*
Worcester 3,644 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (37) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,893 (3) 0*
10-19 47,365 (6) 1*
20-29 84,253 (41) 1*
30-39 78,726 (103) 6*
40-49 68,484 (280) 5*
50-59 68,380 (792) 32*
60-69 45,534 (1,582) 24*
70-79 25,023 (2,385) 43*
80+ 15,870 (4,193) 100*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 240,391 (4,540) 101*
Male 219,137 (4,847) 111*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

 

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 142,598 (3,373) 78*
Asian (NH) 11,097 (320) 11*
White (NH) 162,380 (4,738) 104*
Hispanic 69,531 (822) 18*
Other (NH) 21,433 (99) 1*
Data not available 52,489 (35) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

