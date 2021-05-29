ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 185 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths Saturday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.
More than 2.88 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.61%.READ MORE: Ocean City Welcomes Return Of Memorial Day Revelers
Hospitalizations went down by 22, now at 375 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 281 are in acute care and 94 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 459,528 total confirmed cases and 9,387 deaths.
There are 2,886,013 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,092,513 doses so far. Of those 3,206,500 are first doses with 19,533 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,652,455 second doses, 29,962 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 233,558 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,963 in the last day.
The state reports 69.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.READ MORE: Police Searching For Information After Body Found On Hammonds Ferry Road
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,998
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,750
|(631)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,589
|(1,616)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,820
|(1,198)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,215
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,341
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,475
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,297
|(148)
|2*
|Charles
|10,854
|(207)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,827
|(63)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,758
|(328)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,033
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,555
|(287)
|5*
|Howard
|19,201
|(243)
|7*
|Kent
|1,348
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,806
|(1,552)
|50*
|Prince George’s
|84,990
|(1,533)
|38*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,996
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,018
|(130)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,610
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,156
|(43)
|0*
|Washington
|14,574
|(323)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,673
|(171)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,644
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(37)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,893
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,365
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,253
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,726
|(103)
|6*
|40-49
|68,484
|(280)
|5*
|50-59
|68,380
|(792)
|32*
|60-69
|45,534
|(1,582)
|24*
|70-79
|25,023
|(2,385)
|43*
|80+
|15,870
|(4,193)
|100*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|240,391
|(4,540)
|101*
|Male
|219,137
|(4,847)
|111*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Maryland Mom Picks Up New Pandemic Hobby: Dumpster Diving
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,598
|(3,373)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,097
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,380
|(4,738)
|104*
|Hispanic
|69,531
|(822)
|18*
|Other (NH)
|21,433
|(99)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,489
|(35)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.