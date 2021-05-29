ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A 66-year old man died in a two-vehicle crash on US-40 near Robin Hood Road in Aberdeen Saturday evening, Maryland State Police said. The crash closed all lanes temporarily.
Police reported to the crash around 6 p.m. Investigators said an SUV was traveling in the left lane of Pulaski Highway westbound when it crossed into the left lane and hit a pickup truck.
The SUV then crossed the median and crossed all the left lanes before it struck a tree. The driver, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
