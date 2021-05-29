CHICAGO (WJZ/AP) — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings as the White Sox completed a sweep of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-1 victory.
Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered in the opener with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win. Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot In The Head In West Baltimore
Lance Lynn became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May and first since teammate Lucas Giolito did it in 2019.
Baltimore has lost 12 straight.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)READ MORE: Baltimore Pools Opened Saturday, Celebration Postponed
MORE NEWS: Crash On US-40 In Harford County Closes All Lanes
Doubleheader in CHI:
White Sox take 2 from O’s 7-4 & 3-1.
Billy Hamilton & Jose Abreu HRs v John Means in gm 2.
O’s 12 gm losing streak is longest since losing 13 straight in September 2009 #Rebuild ⚾️ @wjz
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) May 29, 2021