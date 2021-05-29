CHICAGO (WJZ/AP) — Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, José Abreu drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Chicago has won four of its last five games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings to get the victory. Evan Marshall pitched a perfect sixth inning and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for his 11th save.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot In The Head In West Baltimore
Baltimore starter Matt Harvey struggled again. He allowed five runs on five hits and three walks.
Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles, who have lost 11 straight games.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)READ MORE: Baltimore Pools Opened Saturday, Celebration Postponed
MORE NEWS: Crash On US-40 In Harford County Closes All Lanes
White Sox 7, O’s 4 final (1st gm of doubleheader in Chicago).
O’s 11 straight defeats is their longest losing streak since September 2009.#Rebuild ⚾️ @wjz
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) May 29, 2021