By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man died in south Baltimore Friday night after being shot in the head, Baltimore Police said.

Officers reported to the 3400 block of 5th street around 9:30 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man and he was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the second shooting in which a man died after being shot in the head Saturday night. A 46-year-old man was killed in west Baltimore around 8 p.m.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

