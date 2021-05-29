FORESTVILLE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old Suitland man died after he was hit by a car while crossing Route 5 in Forestville early Saturday morning, Maryland State Police said.
Police responded to the collision around 2:30 a.m., to the northbound lanes of Route 5, south of the I-495. The pedestrian, identified as Earl Michael Reid, was trying to cross the road outside of a crosswalk when an SUV struck him.
Reid was pronounced dead on the scene by Prince George’s County first responders.
Investigators say neither alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.