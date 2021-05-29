COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s Lacrosse team has advanced to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Game after a decisive 14-5 win against Duke.
It will be the 15th time the Terps’ lacrosse team is heading to nationals. The team is undefeated this season.READ MORE: Beltsville Pimp Who Trafficked Three Women, Including A 17-Year-Old Girl, Sentenced to 8 Years In Federal Prison
UMD has been to the championship game six times in the last 10 years.READ MORE: Ocean City Beach Patrol Is Officially On Duty For The Summer
HEADED TO THE NATTY!!!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/5BkY8tqQBX
— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 29, 2021MORE NEWS: Actor Gavin MacLeod Of 'The Love Boat' And 'Mary Tyler Moore' Dies At Age 90