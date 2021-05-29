COVID LATESTMore Than 2.88M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.6% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s Lacrosse team has advanced to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Game after a decisive 14-5 win against Duke.

It will be the 15th time the Terps’ lacrosse team is heading to nationals. The team is undefeated this season.

UMD has been to the championship game six times in the last 10 years.

