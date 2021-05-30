BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and another wounded on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of West Mulberry Street shortly after 4:00 a.m. to investigate multiple shot-spotter alerts.
Once on the scene, officers found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after.
Moments later, a 41-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right hip.
Homicide detectives are investigating and asked anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.