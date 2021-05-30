COVID LATESTMore Than 2.9M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.9% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Denison Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot to the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition. Officers believe this may be a domestic-related incident.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously submit a tip online. 

