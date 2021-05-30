TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Public Radio Station WYPR announced plans to acquire WTMD from Towson University on Friday.
"We're grateful to have found a partner in WYPR to continue the community-first, public radio station in its existing format that listeners have come to appreciate from WTMD," said Ben Lowenthal, CFO and Vice President for Administration and Finance at Towson University. "Maintaining WTMD's format was of the utmost importance for TU as we sought a new home for this award-winning station."
Founded in 2002 by community members, WYPR is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. It services Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond.
“We certainly look forward to continuing to bring live music events to the Baltimore area with WYPR as our new partner,” said Scott Mullins, general manager/ program director for WTMD and music director for its First Thursday Festivals.
Towson University received a great deal of interest in the purchase of WTMD but was most excited about working with WYPR since it is a local community licensee and has a proven track record and commitment to growing the beloved format of the station.