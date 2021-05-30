BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors this Memorial Day weekend, you may have to rethink those plans, if you’re staying in Maryland.
Here is what we are expecting in the Baltimore region:
Sunday: It’s expected to be cool and damp with a high of 56. Rain is expected throughout the day.
Monday: The sun is expected to return with some clouds. The high will be 76.
Here's Memorial Day forecast for Ocean City:
WJZ's Weather Team will be working throughout the weekend to track any possible storms headed our way.
