BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors this Memorial Day weekend, you may have to rethink those plans.
Here is what we are expecting in the Baltimore region:
Our #MemorialDay will be quite a contrast from today! After a gray, damp and chilly Sunday, tomorrow will be bright, warm and comfortable! pic.twitter.com/9KhDkDjMVT
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 30, 2021
Monday: The sunshine and warmth are expected to return! The high will be 76.
Tracking better weather for the holiday. Updated forecast tonight on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/k4eA4PhOH8
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 30, 2021
Here’s the Memorial Day forecast for Ocean City:
Feeling for those at the beach this weekend but hoping that tomorrow's gorgeous weather will make up for Saturday and today! In addition to the clouds, rain and chilly temperatures today, there's a high risk of rip currents as well. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/yPUjYMamG0
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 30, 2021
WJZ's Weather Team will be working throughout the weekend to track any possible storms headed our way.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.