GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Glen Burnie on Thursday.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a reported carjacking. The victim said that was parked in front of a residence when a male suspect approached her with a handgun and demanded the keys to her 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.
The victim complied and ran away from the suspect.
Officers learned that the suspect was a passenger in a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with Maryland tags. Responding officers searched the area and found the 2015 Jetta. They attempted to stop the suspects but they fled the scene. The vehicle crashed on Sun Street in Baltimore.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested. Officers were able to determine that the 2015 Jetta was taken in a carjacking on May 27 in Baltimore County.
Authorities were unable to locate the 2020 Jetta or the suspect that committed the carjacking. The victim was not injured.
This is an active investigation and Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135.