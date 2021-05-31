BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was shot in Baltimore on Monday morning, adding another victim after a violent holiday weekend in the city.
City police officers were called to the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue for a report of a shooting around 8:58 a.m.
There, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the man was uncooperative with officers and medics and refused treatment. The man was taken to the district officer to be interviewed.
This shooting added to the already violent holiday weekend in Baltimore. Eight people were killed and five people wounded in shootings.
Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement:
“The gun violence witnessed this weekend shows us that there are cowards among us who are willing to take a life, no matter how small or insignificant the beef. We must hold them accountable and rid our streets of the weapons they use to take our daughters and sons away from us. I will be meeting with Commissioner Harrison to discuss what changes need to happen for the Baltimore Police Department to have a greater immediate impact on this violence. I will also be determining what other agencies can bring to the table to bolster these efforts.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.