BALTIMORE (WJZ) — America’s first cathedral is celebrating its 200th anniversary Monday.
To commemorate, the Basilica of the Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary on Cathedral Street, will celebrate with a dedication mass at 2 p.m.
Following the mass, there will be an official opening of the adoration chapel located on the lower level of the building.
It contains relics from Pope John Paul II.
You can watch the mass on the basilica’s YouTube page.