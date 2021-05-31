COVID LATEST69.6% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:America's first cathedral, Baltimore Basilica, catholic, Local TV, Religion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — America’s first cathedral is celebrating its 200th anniversary Monday.

To commemorate, the Basilica of the Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary on Cathedral Street, will celebrate with a dedication mass at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 70% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine, White House Says

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 18: Baltimore Basilica, Baltimore, Maryland (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Following the mass, there will be an official opening of the adoration chapel located on the lower level of the building.

READ MORE: WATCH: 6 Fallen Marylanders Honored At Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens On Memorial Day

It contains relics from Pope John Paul II.

MORE NEWS: Nothing Found After Suspicious Package Reported At Dundalk Walmart

You can watch the mass on the basilica’s YouTube page.

CBS Baltimore Staff