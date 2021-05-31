BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty Baltimore Police officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-83 Monday morning.
The officer was traveling southbound near Northern Parkway around 9:03 a.m. when he crashed for unknown reasons.
He was taken to Shock Trauma for injuries to his feet.
Several lanes were shut down
💥CRASH WITH ROAD CLOSURE🚧
SB I-83 past exit 10 Northern Py 21209#Coldspring@CCMiddleton6#BMORESBravest are on the scene of a 2 vehicle crash with 1 person trapped. FFs using @HolmatroRescue tools to free the trapped person.

All SB lanes of 83 are shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/iQGdVpmll5
All SB lanes of 83 are shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/iQGdVpmll5
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 31, 2021
