COVID LATESTMore Than 2.9M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.9% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, crash, I-83, Local TV, Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty Baltimore Police officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-83 Monday morning.

The officer was traveling southbound near Northern Parkway around 9:03 a.m. when he crashed for unknown reasons.

READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore On Memorial Day

He was taken to Shock Trauma for injuries to his feet.

Several lanes were shut down

MORE NEWS: Record Number Of Travelers Expected To Hit Maryland Roads This Memorial Day

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff