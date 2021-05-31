BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found in a decomposed state in a West Baltimore home on Monday.
Police responded to the 4200 block of Park Heights Ave shortly after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious death. Once on the scene, officers found the body of an unidentified man. Officials said the body was in a decomposing state but it is unclear how long the remains were in the home at this time.
Investigators identified trauma to the head and are investigating his death as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted online on the MCS website.
