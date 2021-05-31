ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Monday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.
More than 2.91 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.47%.READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore On Memorial Day
Hospitalizations went down by 13, now at 333 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 246 are in acute care and 87 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 459,894 total confirmed cases and 9,402 deaths.
There are 2,910,300 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,134,762 doses so far. Of those 3,224,462 are first doses with 5,233 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,674,701 second doses, 6,913 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 235,599 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 722 in the last day.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer Injured In I-83 Crash
The state reports 69.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,006
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,778
|(631)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,627
|(1,616)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,852
|(1,199)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,217
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,341
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,477
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,299
|(148)
|2*
|Charles
|10,861
|(208)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,828
|(63)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,772
|(328)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,033
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,563
|(287)
|5*
|Howard
|19,210
|(243)
|7*
|Kent
|1,348
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,921
|(1,554)
|50*
|Prince George’s
|85,056
|(1,535)
|38*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,997
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,023
|(130)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,611
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,158
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,586
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,684
|(171)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,646
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(44)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,929
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,422
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,322
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,785
|(103)
|6*
|40-49
|68,535
|(281)
|5*
|50-59
|68,431
|(793)
|32*
|60-69
|45,564
|(1,588)
|24*
|70-79
|25,032
|(2,388)
|43*
|80+
|15,874
|(4,197)
|100*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|240,578
|(4,550)
|101*
|Male
|219,316
|(4,852)
|111*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,746
|(3,377)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,112
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,544
|(4,742)
|104*
|Hispanic
|69,598
|(822)
|18*
|Other (NH)
|21,456
|(99)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,438
|(42)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.