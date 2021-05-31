ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is the 11th to have at least 70% of its adult population get one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeted a congratulations to Gov. Larry Hogan and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the efforts to get their residents vaccinated.

Congrats to @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom and the entire team in CA — and to @GovLarryHogan and the MD team. Today — the last day in May — California and Maryland became the 11th and 12th states to top 70% of adults with at least one COVID shot! — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 31, 2021

Maryland reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Monday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.

More than 2.91 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.47%.

Hospitalizations went down by 13, now at 333 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 246 are in acute care and 87 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 459,894 total confirmed cases and 9,402 deaths.

There are 2,910,300 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,134,762 doses so far. Of those 3,224,462 are first doses with 5,233 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,674,701 second doses, 6,913 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 235,599 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 722 in the last day.

The state reports 69.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,006 (210) 1* Anne Arundel 43,778 (631) 15* Baltimore 65,627 (1,616) 41* Baltimore City 52,852 (1,199) 24* Calvert 4,217 (84) 1* Caroline 2,341 (29) 0* Carroll 9,477 (246) 6* Cecil 6,299 (148) 2* Charles 10,861 (208) 2* Dorchester 2,828 (63) 1* Frederick 19,772 (328) 10* Garrett 2,033 (64) 1* Harford 16,563 (287) 5* Howard 19,210 (243) 7* Kent 1,348 (49) 2* Montgomery 70,921 (1,554) 50* Prince George’s 85,056 (1,535) 38* Queen Anne’s 2,997 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,023 (130) 0* Somerset 2,611 (40) 0* Talbot 2,158 (44) 0* Washington 14,586 (324) 4* Wicomico 7,684 (171) 0* Worcester 3,646 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (44) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,929 (3) 0* 10-19 47,422 (6) 1* 20-29 84,322 (41) 1* 30-39 78,785 (103) 6* 40-49 68,535 (281) 5* 50-59 68,431 (793) 32* 60-69 45,564 (1,588) 24* 70-79 25,032 (2,388) 43* 80+ 15,874 (4,197) 100* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 240,578 (4,550) 101* Male 219,316 (4,852) 111* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 142,746 (3,377) 78* Asian (NH) 11,112 (320) 11* White (NH) 162,544 (4,742) 104* Hispanic 69,598 (822) 18* Other (NH) 21,456 (99) 1* Data not available 52,438 (42) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.