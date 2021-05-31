COVID LATEST69.6% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Walmart in Dundalk was reopened to customers after a report came in about a suspicious package Monday morning.

Baltimore County Police officers were called to the 2300 block of North Point Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

A manager told them a suspicious object was found inside the store.

The store was evacuated and temporarily closed, while members of the county’s HazMat teams determined the object was not hazardous.

The scene was cleared just before 2 p.m.

