DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Walmart in Dundalk was reopened to customers after a report came in about a suspicious package Monday morning.
Baltimore County Police officers were called to the 2300 block of North Point Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.READ MORE: Refsnyder, Twins Hand Orioles 14th Straight Loss, 3-2 In 10
A manager told them a suspicious object was found inside the store.
The store was evacuated and temporarily closed, while members of the county’s HazMat teams determined the object was not hazardous.READ MORE: Maryland Men's Lacrosse Falls To UVA In Finals, 17-16
The scene was cleared just before 2 p.m.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 70% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine, White House Says