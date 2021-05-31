BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The sun is returning just in time for Memorial Day.
The high on Sunday at BWI was 57 degrees. We’re going to be around 20 degrees warmer Monday. You can ditch the coat and umbrella as well!READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore On Memorial Day
Here is what we are expecting in the Baltimore region:
The high on Sunday at BWI was 57°. We're going to end up being about 20° warmer than that today! If you're headed to any #MemorialDay ceremonies around town, you can ditch the umbrella and coat! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/98aPjJlX3e
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 31, 2021
Monday: The sunshine and warmth are expected to return! The high will be 76.
Here’s the Memorial Day forecast for Ocean City:READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer Injured In I-83 Crash
Feeling for those at the beach this weekend but hoping that tomorrow's gorgeous weather will make up for Saturday and today! In addition to the clouds, rain and chilly temperatures today, there's a high risk of rip currents as well. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/yPUjYMamG0
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 30, 2021
This is the cheeriest allergy report I've ever seen! Thank you rain! We suffered through a wet and gray weekend but now we are reaping the benefits. #WJZ #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/2xsYOulviJ
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 31, 2021
WJZ’s Weather Team will be working throughout the weekend to track any possible storms headed our way.MORE NEWS: Suspicious Package Report Under Investigation At Dundalk Walmart
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.