By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The sun is returning just in time for Memorial Day.

The high on Sunday at BWI was 57 degrees. We’re going to be around 20 degrees warmer Monday. You can ditch the coat and umbrella as well!

Here is what we are expecting in the Baltimore region:

Monday: The sunshine and warmth are expected to return! The high will be 76.

Here’s the Memorial Day forecast for Ocean City:

WJZ’s Weather Team will be working throughout the weekend to track any possible storms headed our way.

