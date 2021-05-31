OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — From the bay, to the beach, to the boardwalk, there is plenty to do in Ocean City for everyone.

If you’re a foodie, there is Thrasher’s Fries and Fisher’s Popcorn. If you like friendly competition, there are plenty of boardwalk games. If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, the Jolly Roger Amusements will keep you satisfied.

“Plenty of family fun, a little bit of something for everyone,” said Steve Pastusak, Jolly Roger Amusements.

If you’re looking for something a little more active, grab your surfboard and head to the beach for a surf lesson.

“Ocean city, a lot of people don’t think about it for surfing, especially learning to surf,” said Brian Stoeher, Professional Wave Rider. “Ocean City is not intimidating, it’s an all sand beach, typically we have a gentle wave, obviously that’s weather dependent, but there are no rocks, there’s no reef, we don’t have to go three miles out into the ocean to do this. it’s just fun and easy and a great time.”

Brian Stoehr is a professional wave rider with more than 20 years of experience and is the owner of the Wave Riding School at K-Coast Surf Shop.

All ages are welcome for surf lessons at Waving Riding School.

“Surfing is like a lifestyle, it really brings people of all ages together, families together,” said Stoehr.

“We’ve got boards, wetsuits, everything you need and we’re going to bring you out to the beach, teach you about the ocean and teach you how to surf,” said Stoehr.

With a 1-to-1 student to instructor ratio, there is a high chance you will be surfing.

“People always ask, how often do people stand up? if anyone is going to get you to stand up on a surfboard, we’re going to get you to stand up on a surfboard,” said Stoehr.