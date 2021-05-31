DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a report of a suspicious package at the Dundalk Walmart Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of North Point Boulevard for a report of a suspicious package around 7:45 a.m.READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore On Memorial Day
Police remain on scene.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer Injured In I-83 Crash
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: Record Number Of Travelers Expected To Hit Maryland Roads This Memorial Day