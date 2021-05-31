COVID LATESTMore Than 2.9M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.9% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a report of a suspicious package at the Dundalk Walmart Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of North Point Boulevard for a report of a suspicious package around 7:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore On Memorial Day

Police remain on scene.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer Injured In I-83 Crash

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

MORE NEWS: Record Number Of Travelers Expected To Hit Maryland Roads This Memorial Day

 

CBS Baltimore Staff