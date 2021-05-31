COVID LATESTMore Than 2.9M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.9% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By Annie Rose Ramos
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The real reason for the Memorial Day holiday: to pay tribute to all the men and women in the armed forces who have paid the ultimate price.

A ceremony will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens to honor the lives of six service members, all with ties to Maryland, who have lost their lives over the last two years.

Over the weekend the historic Elkridge Young Marines lifted 3,500 flags on the veterans’ gravesites. The observance will include a wreath placement and a 21 gun salute. Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial will also be there.

You can watch the ceremony live:

 

