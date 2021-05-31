BALTIMORE (WJZ) — June Auer’s only wish for her 100th birthday was to attend an Orioles game with her son at Camden Yards.
On Monday, her wish was fulfilled. And the Orioles gave her a personalized jersey!
How sweet is she?
How sweet is she?

Happy Birthday June!
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 31, 2021