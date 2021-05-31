COVID LATEST69.6% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — June Auer’s only wish for her 100th birthday was to attend an Orioles game with her son at Camden Yards.

On Monday, her wish was fulfilled. And the Orioles gave her a personalized jersey!

How sweet is she?

Happy Birthday June!

