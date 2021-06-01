COVID LATEST70% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Columbia, Crime, Howard County, Shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia that left a 21-year-old man in critical condition Sunday. Police identified the man as Jaden Ealey of Columbia.

Officers reported around 7:10 p.m. to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth for a shooting. When they got there, they found Ealey behind a gas station. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random and that it was possibly drug-related.

Police released no suspect information. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

CBS Baltimore Staff