COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia that left a 21-year-old man in critical condition Sunday. Police identified the man as Jaden Ealey of Columbia.
Officers reported around 7:10 p.m. to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth for a shooting. When they got there, they found Ealey behind a gas station. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random and that it was possibly drug-related.
Police released no suspect information. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.