TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Scott Pawley looks like any other freshman walking through Calvert Hall College High School in Towson. But the path he’s leading is different from the rest.

Last year, Pawley helped create a scholarship to support students with learning differences who have financial need enrolled in the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Special Education and Inclusion programs. He was paying it forward despite his tuition already paid for with the Knott Scholarship Fund.

“I was looking for a scholarship for myself when I remembered that program and wondered if they had a scholarship for research programs,” he said while speaking to WJZ in an empty classroom. “I was surprised to learn they didn’t so I went to the Knott Scholarship Council and asked if we could create a scholarship.”

A quick reminder – he’s only 15! Through several fundraising drives and conversations, Pawley’s idea was approved.

Martin Knott is the President of the Knott Cares Fund.

“It’s embarrassing that he’s doing something so marvelous for other people at that young age. At that age, I don’t think I was thinking about that at all,” he said.

Pawley’s compassion for others is impressive.

“I just think it’s good to help other people. I’d hope if I were in a position that I’d need help, somebody else would help me so I think it’s good to pay it forward,” he said inside Keelty Hall.

He is well on his way — 1,600 scholars have gotten help from the Knott Scholarship fund since 1980.

“$10,000 toward our goal of $65,000,” Pawley said.

The initial $2,600 Knott Cares Scholarship went to students at St. Michael St. Clement School — a teenager who is already standing up for community service for years to come.

“I want to be a lawyer. I like talking with people, debating points and researching,” he said.

Calvert Hall has 10 Knott Scholars – that’s more than any other in the Archdiocese in Baltimore. Pawley also said he may look into grant writing.