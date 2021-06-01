COVID LATEST70% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.

More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.42%.

Hospitalizations went up by 3, now at 336 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 253 are in acute care and 83 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 459,995 total confirmed cases and 9,404 deaths.

There are 2,915,505 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,144,175 doses so far. Of those 3,228,670 are first doses with 12,729 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,679,314 second doses, 15,333 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 236,191 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,319 in the last day.

The state reports 70% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 25,417 36.095% 22,274 31.632% 2,610 3.707%
Anne Arundel 292,440 50.487% 240,195 41.468% 19,488 3.364%
Baltimore 420,534 50.828% 351,957 42.539% 29,898 3.614%
Baltimore City 250,589 42.223% 207,394 34.945% 15,067 2.539%
Calvert 44,306 47.885% 36,887 39.867% 3,069 3.317%
Caroline 11,320 33.886% 9,916 29.683% 2,621 7.846%
Carroll 83,307 49.456% 71,107 42.213% 8,108 4.813%
Cecil 37,140 36.109% 30,761 29.907% 2,522 2.452%
Charles 70,239 43.024% 58,043 35.553% 4,132 2.531%
Dorchester 12,116 37.947% 10,326 32.341% 1,935 6.06%
Frederick 133,710 51.517% 111,187 42.839% 14,598 5.624%
Garrett 10,696 36.865% 9,288 32.012% 746 2.571%
Harford 123,727 48.437% 104,513 40.915% 10,867 4.254%
Howard 203,844 62.588% 171,520 52.664% 12,296 3.775%
Kent 9,416 48.481% 8,250 42.478% 684 3.522%
Montgomery 621,381 59.14% 516,897 49.196% 40,361 3.841%
Prince George’s 392,283 43.14% 319,450 35.13% 25,118 2.762%
Queen Anne’s 24,131 47.897% 20,767 41.22% 2,134 4.236%
St. Mary’s 49,782 43.857% 42,643 37.568% 2,754 2.426%
Somerset 8,541 33.342% 7,033 27.455% 764 2.983%
Talbot 19,137 51.47% 16,881 45.402% 2,573 6.92%
Washington 53,645 35.515% 44,955 29.762% 9,438 6.248%
Wicomico 39,060 37.699% 33,382 32.219% 3,062 2.955%
Worcester 26,369 50.442% 22,635 43.299% 2,099 4.015%
Unknown 265,290 N/A 210,991 N/A 19,247 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
0-9 0 0 0
10-19 240,899 106,291 5,646
20-29 370,735 294,744 28,689
30-39 455,688 377,030 36,354
40-49 459,665 387,478 39,012
50-59 536,309 460,641 51,842
60-69 528,146 474,897 45,191
70-79 346,476 318,749 19,445
80+ 175,229 159,602 6,893
Age not available 8,000 8,000 0
Federal Entities 107,523 91,882 3,119
Gender First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
Female 1,705,487 1,430,837 113,517
Male 1,392,369 1,136,063 117,491
Unknown Gender 23,291 20,532 2,064
Federal Entities 107,523 91,882 3,119

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
African-American 734,040 586,956 46,653
Asian 239,111 198,750 11,735
White 1,698,305 1,455,406 135,019
American Indian or Alaska Native 24,156 19,397 1,330
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 7,852 6,197 509
Other Race 228,564 170,291 13,859
Unknown Race 189,119 150,435 23,967
Federal Entities 107,523 91,882 3,119

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose Single Dose
Hispanic or Latino 251,369 181,379 17,875
Not Hispanic or Latino 2,675,485 2,252,866 193,932
Unknown 194,293 153,187 21,265
Federal Entities 107,523 91,882 3,119

CBS Baltimore Staff