ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.
More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.42%.READ MORE: For The First Time In Over A Year, The US Records A Daily Average Of Fewer Than 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Hospitalizations went up by 3, now at 336 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 253 are in acute care and 83 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 459,995 total confirmed cases and 9,404 deaths.
There are 2,915,505 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,144,175 doses so far. Of those 3,228,670 are first doses with 12,729 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,679,314 second doses, 15,333 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 236,191 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,319 in the last day.READ MORE: Police Charge DC Man In Connection With Fatal District Heights Shooting
The state reports 70% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|25,417
|36.095%
|22,274
|31.632%
|2,610
|3.707%
|Anne Arundel
|292,440
|50.487%
|240,195
|41.468%
|19,488
|3.364%
|Baltimore
|420,534
|50.828%
|351,957
|42.539%
|29,898
|3.614%
|Baltimore City
|250,589
|42.223%
|207,394
|34.945%
|15,067
|2.539%
|Calvert
|44,306
|47.885%
|36,887
|39.867%
|3,069
|3.317%
|Caroline
|11,320
|33.886%
|9,916
|29.683%
|2,621
|7.846%
|Carroll
|83,307
|49.456%
|71,107
|42.213%
|8,108
|4.813%
|Cecil
|37,140
|36.109%
|30,761
|29.907%
|2,522
|2.452%
|Charles
|70,239
|43.024%
|58,043
|35.553%
|4,132
|2.531%
|Dorchester
|12,116
|37.947%
|10,326
|32.341%
|1,935
|6.06%
|Frederick
|133,710
|51.517%
|111,187
|42.839%
|14,598
|5.624%
|Garrett
|10,696
|36.865%
|9,288
|32.012%
|746
|2.571%
|Harford
|123,727
|48.437%
|104,513
|40.915%
|10,867
|4.254%
|Howard
|203,844
|62.588%
|171,520
|52.664%
|12,296
|3.775%
|Kent
|9,416
|48.481%
|8,250
|42.478%
|684
|3.522%
|Montgomery
|621,381
|59.14%
|516,897
|49.196%
|40,361
|3.841%
|Prince George’s
|392,283
|43.14%
|319,450
|35.13%
|25,118
|2.762%
|Queen Anne’s
|24,131
|47.897%
|20,767
|41.22%
|2,134
|4.236%
|St. Mary’s
|49,782
|43.857%
|42,643
|37.568%
|2,754
|2.426%
|Somerset
|8,541
|33.342%
|7,033
|27.455%
|764
|2.983%
|Talbot
|19,137
|51.47%
|16,881
|45.402%
|2,573
|6.92%
|Washington
|53,645
|35.515%
|44,955
|29.762%
|9,438
|6.248%
|Wicomico
|39,060
|37.699%
|33,382
|32.219%
|3,062
|2.955%
|Worcester
|26,369
|50.442%
|22,635
|43.299%
|2,099
|4.015%
|Unknown
|265,290
|N/A
|210,991
|N/A
|19,247
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|0
|10-19
|240,899
|106,291
|5,646
|20-29
|370,735
|294,744
|28,689
|30-39
|455,688
|377,030
|36,354
|40-49
|459,665
|387,478
|39,012
|50-59
|536,309
|460,641
|51,842
|60-69
|528,146
|474,897
|45,191
|70-79
|346,476
|318,749
|19,445
|80+
|175,229
|159,602
|6,893
|Age not available
|8,000
|8,000
|0
|Federal Entities
|107,523
|91,882
|3,119
|Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Female
|1,705,487
|1,430,837
|113,517
|Male
|1,392,369
|1,136,063
|117,491
|Unknown Gender
|23,291
|20,532
|2,064
|Federal Entities
|107,523
|91,882
|3,119
By RaceMORE NEWS: Now Proven Against Coronavirus, mRNA Can Do So Much More
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|African-American
|734,040
|586,956
|46,653
|Asian
|239,111
|198,750
|11,735
|White
|1,698,305
|1,455,406
|135,019
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|24,156
|19,397
|1,330
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|7,852
|6,197
|509
|Other Race
|228,564
|170,291
|13,859
|Unknown Race
|189,119
|150,435
|23,967
|Federal Entities
|107,523
|91,882
|3,119
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|251,369
|181,379
|17,875
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|2,675,485
|2,252,866
|193,932
|Unknown
|194,293
|153,187
|21,265
|Federal Entities
|107,523
|91,882
|3,119