COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday he will seek re-election.
In his announcement, Ball’s office said Howard County became a model for Ball’s COVID-19 response. Howard County was the first Maryland county to vaccinate 50% of its residents.READ MORE: For The First Time In Over A Year, The US Records A Daily Average Of Fewer Than 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Ball said he will continue to emphasize education, economic and environmental growth if re-elected.READ MORE: Police Charge DC Man In Connection With Fatal District Heights Shooting
“We’ve made incredible progress over the last several years, but the work is not yet done. As we continue to progress on the road to recovery, we will ensure all residents are healthy and thriving following a global pandemic, we foster the best teaching and learning environment for our students and educators, local businesses continue to grow and prosper, and our environment is sustainable for generations to come,” Ball said.MORE NEWS: Now Proven Against Coronavirus, mRNA Can Do So Much More
There is no other candidate announced for the 2022 election for Howard County Executive.