By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — June 1 marked the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

From now until November 30, WJZ’s weather team will be tracking and following any storms that develop in the Atlantic, the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico.

This year is expected to be active once again, but not active as the record-breaking year of 2020.

We have already seen one storm named “Ana.” It formed two weeks ago in the middle of the Atlantic.

Stay with WJZ all hurricane season as we track these monster storms.

