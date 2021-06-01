BALTIMORE (WJZ) — June 1 marked the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane season.
From now until November 30, WJZ’s weather team will be tracking and following any storms that develop in the Atlantic, the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico.READ MORE: BGE Warns Customers To Watch For Covid-Related Scams
This year is expected to be active once again, but not active as the record-breaking year of 2020.READ MORE: Prince George's County Twin Sisters Celebrate 100th Birthday
We have already seen one storm named “Ana.” It formed two weeks ago in the middle of the Atlantic.
Stay with WJZ all hurricane season as we track these monster storms.MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Officer Returns To Full Duty After Investigation Into Potential Involvement In Capitol Riot
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.