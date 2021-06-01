ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state of Maryland will stop enhanced pandemic federal unemployment benefits and reinstate work search requirements by early next month.
"Our health and economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, and we have reached the benchmark set by President Biden of vaccinating 70% of adults," said Governor Hogan. "While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work."
To date, 24 states announced they will discontinue the federal unemployment benefits.
Maryland provided the federal administration with 30 days’ written notice Tuesday as required by law for opting out of the programs effective July 3, 2021.
The work search requirement will begin the week of July 4. The state will require all regular state unemployment insurance claimants to actively search for work by engaging in three reemployment activities each week. If claimants do not complete three reemployment activities each week, they may be determined ineligible to receive regular state unemployment insurance benefits.
“As our state continues to make great progress in its economic recovery, employers are successfully reopening for business and creating job opportunities,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson. “Our team is available to connect jobseekers with a wide variety of training programs and resources, so they can find meaningful employment and return to the workforce.”