BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MTA said travelers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes Tuesday morning for police activity near BWI. Trains are moving slowly in the area.
MARC Penn 421 will have a delayed departure — MARC Penn 421 will have a delayed departure due to Police activity South of BWI. Updates to follow. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7READ MORE: For The First Time In Over A Year, The US Records A Daily Average Of Fewer Than 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) June 1, 2021
MARC Penn Line Service slowly resuming — Penn Line Service will slowly resume however delays will continue due to Police activity South of BWI. MARC 415 will make ALL stops South of BWI. Updates to follow. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7READ MORE: Police Charge DC Man In Connection With Fatal District Heights Shooting
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) June 1, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
MORE NEWS: Now Proven Against Coronavirus, mRNA Can Do So Much More