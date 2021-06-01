DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A D.C. man has been charged in a shooting Sunday in District Heights that killed 27-year-old Raphael Taper, Prince George’s County Police said.
Police charged 35-year-old Deandre Abbott with first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking and related charges.
Officers reported to the 7700 block of Marlboro Pike around noon Sunday, where Taper was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe an argument between Taper and Abbott lead to the shooting.
Anyone with further information in this incident is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.