LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Twin sisters in Prince George’s County celebrated their 100th birthday Tuesday.
Ms. Elaine Foster and Ms. Evelyn Lowe received gifts including flowers, balloons, gift baskets and gift certificate to their favorite restaurants through the county's Office of Community Relations in a driver-by celebration.
The celebration is a part of the county's "100 Events of Summer."
They said they never had a nicer birthday! How sweet!
As for advice to making it to 100 years? They said go to the doctor once a year and take care of yourself.