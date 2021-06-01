LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — More than 109,000 departing passengers were screened by the Transportation Security Administration at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over Memorial Day weekend.
On Thursday alone, the TSA screened 25,138 departing passenger. Over five days, 109,214 departing passengers were screened.
Across the nation, the TSA screened more than two million passengers at U.S. airports. For BWI, Thursday’s high was a part of a busy month, when they screened 622,971 departing passengers. It’s an increase of 677% as compared to May 2020.
“We continue to see growing demand for air travel as more Americans are vaccinated,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “We want our customers to know that the airport and our partners remain committed to safe, healthy travel.”
The airport reopened its Long Term B parking lot and 77% of airport food and retail last week.
“The BWI Marshall Airport team and our partners did a great job serving our customers on a busy holiday weekend, and are ready to meet increased consumer demand during the summer months and beyond,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “As more people take to the skies, they trust BWI Marshall to offer an efficient, safe and positive travel experience.”
Travelers must still wear face coverings at the airport and on commercial flights.
For information on safety and health protocols in place at BWI Marshall and the airport's continued COVID-19 recovery, see — https://www.BWIairport.com/COVID19.