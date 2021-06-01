ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sherriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who yelled homophobic remarks from a car at a woman in Abingdon last Thursday before they threw an unknown liquid on her.
The incident happened between 12:30 and 1 p.m. in the Home Goods parking lot in the 3400 block of Emmorton Road. The woman told police a small black passenger car with two people in it pulled up. After they threw the liquid they drove away.
The woman thought the liquid was water, but an hour later her skin began to burn. She was treated for what appeared to be chemical burns at an urgent care.
Police said the driver was a white man in his twenties with short black hair, and the passenger was a white woman in her early twenties with light brown hair.
No further information is available.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information in the case, is asked to call Corporal Maddox at 443-409-3551.