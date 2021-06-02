OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot early Thursday morning in an Owings Mills hotel.
Police said the boy was shot at least once in the upper body around 3 a.m. at the Home2 Suites on Painters Mill Road. He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Police did not say if a suspect has been developed. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020.