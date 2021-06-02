GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — About 60,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed when a bypass pipe broke Tuesday, the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works said.
Contractors working to replace air release valves to a force main along Solley Road had been working on the pipe installation, according to a department statement.
Signs alerting the community have been posted, and the area was cleaned and limed. The Maryland Department of the Environment and the county Department of Health both were notified.
The Department of Public Works and the Health Department determined that the overflow did not reach or impact any waterway, according to the statement.
Anyone who comes in contact with the affected area should immediately wash with soap and warm water and also wash their clothing.
