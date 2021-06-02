COVID LATESTFor 1st Time Since Early Pandemic, Cases Fall Below 100
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aaron Swain, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Missing Boy, Severna Park

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said the missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Severna Park was found safe.

ORGINAL POST:

Aaron Lee Swain was last seen in the 500 block of Lakeview Circle. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey pants.

Swain is 5 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Swain’s whereabouts is asked to call 410-222-6145 or 410-222-8610.

