SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said the missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Severna Park was found safe.
ORGINAL POST:
Aaron Lee Swain was last seen in the 500 block of Lakeview Circle. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey pants.
Swain is 5 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.READ MORE: Prince George's County Officials Asking For Help In Identifying Arson Suspects
Anyone with information on Swain’s whereabouts is asked to call 410-222-6145 or 410-222-8610.
