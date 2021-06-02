BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a deadly Memorial Day Weekend, Baltimore’s homicide rate this year continues to outpace the 2020 rate.
So far there have been 138 homicides this year in the city, compared to 130 this time last year.
The disparity is even larger in non-fatal shootings. This year there have been 269 shootings, compared to 230 this time last year.
“The gun violence witnessed this weekend shows us that there are cowards among us who are willing to take a life, no matter how small or insignificant the beef. We must hold them accountable and rid our streets of the weapons they use to take our daughters and sons away from us,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a Monday statement on the weekend murders.