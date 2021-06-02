TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds starts Wednesday, rain or shine. It will run until 1 p.m.
Local farmers and producers will offer fresh produce starting with strawberries, asparagus, spring onions and more. Meats, eggs, flowers, vegetable and herb seedlings, wine, cheese and other items also will be available.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Arrest Man After Barricade In Essex
The market will be open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with special hours during the Maryland State Fair, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.READ MORE: Maryland To End Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits To End July 3
Free parking is available at the fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, next to the digital sign.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Owings Mills Hotel
“We thank our customers for supporting local farmers and producers and ask their help by coming in good health, following COVID-19 safety recommendations, and washing purchases before eating,” said Bill Langlotz, Baltimore County Farmers market manager.